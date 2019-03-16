Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 643 Shares of Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up about 0.4% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 569.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Biogen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 6,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.28.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $324.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,745,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,897.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $328.45 per share, with a total value of $2,299,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,061.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $329.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $249.17 and a 52 week high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

