Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for GLENCORE PLC/ADR (GLNCY)

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GLENCORE PLC/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get GLENCORE PLC/ADR alerts:

GLNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $8.07 on Thursday. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About GLENCORE PLC/ADR

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.