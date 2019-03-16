Jennison Associates LLC Sells 258,224 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 258,224 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of United Technologies worth $114,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its position in United Technologies by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on United Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $148.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $125.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

In other news, VP Akhil Johri sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $412,452.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 16,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $2,099,748.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,888,010.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,352 shares of company stock valued at $11,974,093. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

