Jernigan Capital (JCAP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which provides financing to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The company offers solutions for the ground-up construction of self-storage facilities or self-storage redevelopment opportunities as well as for the acquisition of, refinancing of existing indebtedness on, recapitalization of stabilized self-storage facilities. Jernigan Capital, Inc. is based in MIAMI, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. KeyCorp set a $23.00 price objective on Jernigan Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of Jernigan Capital stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.57. Jernigan Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCAP. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 569.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 35.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

