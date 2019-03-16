Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $6.61 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 0.7% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,423,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 141,423,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,022,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,106,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,889 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 698.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,992,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

NYSE MO opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab purchased 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,033.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,489.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab purchased 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $70,452.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,682.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $6.61 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (MO)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/johnson-financial-group-inc-has-6-61-million-holdings-in-altria-group-inc-mo.html.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.