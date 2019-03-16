JOYN Advisors Inc. Sells 1,360 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

JOYN Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9,505.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,612,696 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 33,262,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,897,041.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,830,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,428,000 after buying an additional 20,829,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 163.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,891,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,740,000 after buying an additional 11,713,988 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,926,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,580,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,338,363,000 after buying an additional 4,662,437 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America set a $67.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “JOYN Advisors Inc. Sells 1,360 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/joyn-advisors-inc-sells-1360-shares-of-qualcomm-inc-qcom.html.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.