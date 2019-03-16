JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (SAF) a €110.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Safran and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €121.50 ($141.28) price target on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €126.05 ($146.57).

Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($107.40).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safran stock. Tesuji Partners LLC lifted its stake in Safran SA (EPA:SAF) by 285.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Safran comprises 5.5% of Tesuji Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tesuji Partners LLC’s holdings in Safran were worth $94,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

