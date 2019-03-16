JT Stratford LLC Acquires New Holdings in CME Group Inc (CME)

JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 92,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $8,061,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on CME Group from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.00.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 17,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $3,357,083.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 10,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,794,880.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,474,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,609 shares of company stock worth $5,984,391 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $170.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.31. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $153.90 and a fifty-two week high of $197.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 45.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

