JT Stratford LLC Boosts Stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the fourth quarter worth $4,779,000.

Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $35.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1481 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

