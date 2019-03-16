Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Shares Up 18.6% After Earnings Beat

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) shot up 18.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $34.92 and last traded at $31.10. 514,390 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 529% from the average session volume of 81,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 84.47%.

KALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Kalvista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $193,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,704.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svlsf Iv, Llc sold 43,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $993,789.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,718 shares of company stock worth $6,599,890 in the last ninety days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALV. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $498.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 2.45.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

