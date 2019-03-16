Kaman (KAMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kaman from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $56.86 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kaman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

KAMN opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Kaman had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaman will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kaman by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kaman by 112.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 45,205 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Kaman in the third quarter valued at about $621,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Kaman by 22.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

