Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $49.75 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.82%.

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $7.77. 2,406,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,710. The stock has a market cap of $417.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.90. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KNDI shares. TheStreet upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OZ Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 809.8% during the 3rd quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

