Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,149 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 567.7% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2,506.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $193.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.91% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

