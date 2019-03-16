Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) Receives $37.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

In other Kelly Services news, insider Olivier Thirot sold 5,400 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $119,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Carroll sold 4,422 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $107,366.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,547.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,487 shares of company stock worth $411,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth $14,671,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth $6,562,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth $7,674,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,635,000 after buying an additional 179,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1,948.0% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 155,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

KELYA opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $850.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

