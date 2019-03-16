Kenneth Robert Bertram Sells 16,000 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $1,276,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,016.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Robert Bertram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 12th, Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $341,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $79.46 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $97.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $82.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,861,000 after buying an additional 34,762 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 157,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,107,000 after buying an additional 47,413 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

