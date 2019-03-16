Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Position Lifted by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 163.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,928 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,614,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KDP opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $124.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.35 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In other news, insider Brian Andrew Loucks bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $508,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 46,285 shares of company stock worth $1,199,274 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

