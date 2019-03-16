Kevin P. Chilton Buys 2,000 Shares of Centurylink Inc (CTL) Stock

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Director Kevin P. Chilton bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $24,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,526.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE CTL traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $12.09. 25,033,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,362,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTL. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Centurylink by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Centurylink to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

