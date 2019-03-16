KEY Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (KEY)

KEY (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, KEY has traded up 63% against the US dollar. KEY has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $333,596.00 worth of KEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KEY token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $688.68 or 0.17079989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00051080 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000353 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About KEY

KEY (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. KEY’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. KEY’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey. KEY’s official website is www.bihu.com.

KEY Token Trading

KEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

