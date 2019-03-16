Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$19.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial set a C$19.50 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, February 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Desjardins raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Killam Apartment REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.23.

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$18.25 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$12.04 and a twelve month high of C$14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.85, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.7 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

