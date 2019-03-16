Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Stake Lessened by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 11,155.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,310,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,738,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1,023.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,429,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,816 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,368,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,634,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $120.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $97.10 and a 12 month high of $120.48.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 1,156.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $704,703.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Stake Lessened by Bessemer Group Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/kimberly-clark-corp-kmb-stake-lessened-by-bessemer-group-inc.html.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.