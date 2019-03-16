Kinneret Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.03 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $121.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.92.

Shares of KSU opened at $114.50 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $120.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

