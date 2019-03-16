Kinneret Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Aramark (ARMK)

Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 236.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Aramark from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

NYSE ARMK opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Aramark has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $43.70.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 43,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,299,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. acquired 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

