Kinross Gold (KGC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Kinross swung to loss in fourth-quarter 2018. Nevertheless, adjusted earnings and sales topped their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is making steady progress in advancing the projects that provide it strong growth profile among leading gold producers. The Tasiast expansion is expected to contribute to growth in the future. Also, it is focused on managing costs and improving cash flow. However, Kinross remains exposed to a volatile gold price environment. The company needs to improve its reserve base significantly for future growth. Higher cost of sales is another concern. The company has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KGC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.07.

KGC opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of -0.10. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $786.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.30 million. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,987 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

