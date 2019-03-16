Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (KWBT) & Nutrien (NTR) Financial Review

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT) and Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Nutrien pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group does not pay a dividend. Nutrien pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group and Nutrien’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group $17.27 million 0.91 $5.30 million N/A N/A Nutrien $19.64 billion 1.65 $3.57 billion $2.69 19.89

Nutrien has higher revenue and earnings than Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group and Nutrien, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutrien 0 5 11 1 2.76

Nutrien has a consensus target price of $61.73, indicating a potential upside of 15.39%. Given Nutrien’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nutrien is more favorable than Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Nutrien shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Nutrien shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a beta of 5.53, indicating that its share price is 453% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutrien has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group and Nutrien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group 7.33% 23.66% 10.83% Nutrien 18.20% 12.95% 6.32%

Summary

Nutrien beats Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic and compound microbial fertilizers. The company has a strategic relationship with ETS (Tianjin) Biological Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. to produce bio-fertilizers in the People's Republic of China and internationally; and strategic cooperation agreements with the Beijing Zhongpin Agricultural Science and Technology Development Center, as well as China Academy of Agricultural Science's Institute of Agricultural Resources & Regional Planning, and Institute of Agricultural Economy & Development. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Yangling, China.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

