Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 66,358 Celgene Co. (CELG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 66,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CELG. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celgene stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.69. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $95.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 114.66% and a net margin of 26.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,883.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Mario acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELG. Jefferies Financial Group cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Celgene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Celgene from $100.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Celgene in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

