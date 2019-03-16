Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO) Given a €9.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KCO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €6.90 ($8.02) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.40 ($7.44) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.90 ($10.35).

ETR KCO opened at €6.72 ($7.81) on Wednesday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €5.82 ($6.76) and a 1-year high of €11.84 ($13.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.78.

Kloeckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

