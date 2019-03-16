KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

Shares of KNOP stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $624.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.35). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 578,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 76,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company loading, transportation and storage of their crude oil services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

