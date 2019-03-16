Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $1.11 on Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $124.62 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00027479 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Upbit, Bittrex and BarterDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.01362056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00337866 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00163082 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00014192 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00026770 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002881 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00001467 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 112,294,582 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, Crex24, Binance, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bitbns, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

