Kopin (KOPN) Shares Gap Down to $1.49

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.89, but opened at $1.49. Kopin shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 5265672 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KOPN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective for the company. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.32 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $122.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 142.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 167,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $191,076.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 429,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,274.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, components, and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company's Kopin Wearable technology includes component technologies, which can be integrated to create headset systems. It provides components, including miniature liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/ spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits.

