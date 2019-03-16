Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 555.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 10,289.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,530,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,487,221 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $128.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.21 and a 52-week high of $129.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $1,409,287.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,045,093.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $332,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,066.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,161 shares of company stock worth $6,427,138. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $119.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/korea-investment-corp-boosts-stake-in-verisk-analytics-inc-vrsk.html.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.