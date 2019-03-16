Korea Investment CORP Purchases Shares of 56,224 Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 6.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,101,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,917,000 after purchasing an additional 457,086 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 232.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,317,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,717,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,105,000 after purchasing an additional 232,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,717,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,105,000 after purchasing an additional 232,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,252,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,966,000 after purchasing an additional 39,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

NYSE CCE opened at $49.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. IT operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas.

