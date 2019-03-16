Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Holdings Increased by Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 416,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 709,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,108,000 after purchasing an additional 28,075 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $65.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.35 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $64.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

