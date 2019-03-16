L B. Day Sells 3,500 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director L B. Day sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $296,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,567.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MCHP stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 32.30%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,541,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

