L OREAL CO/ADR (LRLCY) Research Coverage Started at Argus

Stock analysts at Argus initiated coverage on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Societe Generale cut L OREAL CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get L OREAL CO/ADR alerts:

Shares of LRLCY opened at $53.46 on Thursday. L OREAL CO/ADR has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.52.

About L OREAL CO/ADR

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.