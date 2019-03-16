L & S Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 7,404 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 364.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of FXI opened at $44.46 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $49.42.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

