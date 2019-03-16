L & S Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 9,374 iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEUS. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 110,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,814 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,345,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $60.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/l-s-advisors-inc-buys-shares-of-9374-ishares-msci-europe-small-cap-etf-ieus.html.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.