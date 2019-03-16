Lancaster Investment Management LLP Invests $31.39 Million in Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) Stock

Lancaster Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,155,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,390,000. Avaya comprises approximately 8.5% of Lancaster Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lancaster Investment Management LLP owned approximately 1.96% of Avaya at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the third quarter worth about $1,591,000. Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 3,283,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 273,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 1,018.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 31,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

AVYA has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

AVYA opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.35. Avaya Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.50 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 2.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

