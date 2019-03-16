Leerink Swann Cuts Sientra (SIEN) Price Target to $18.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its target price trimmed by Leerink Swann from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SIEN. BidaskClub cut Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Maxim Group upgraded Sientra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Sientra from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair cut Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.44.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.04. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.87 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 123.50% and a negative net margin of 121.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sientra will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sientra by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sientra by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 137,531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sientra by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 115,283 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sientra by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

