Lennar (LEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lennar have outperformed its industry in the past three months. Lennar remains well poised to gain from the diverse revenue mix, above-average order growth, steady top-line performance, solid backlog and improving SG&A leverage. However, estimates for fiscal 209 and 2020 have been trending downward over the past two months, thereby limiting the stock’s upside potential. Gross margin compression due to higher construction costs is a pressing concern for Lennar. Also, rising land and labor costs added to the woes. Gross margin on home sales was down 30 basis points in the fiscal fourth quarter.”

LEN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lennar has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Lennar had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lennar will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,845,690.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lennar by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 243,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after buying an additional 164,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Lennar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 38,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

