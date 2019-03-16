Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of LXRX stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $7.41. 2,980,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,826. The stock has a market cap of $784.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.70. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,247.65%. The company’s revenue was down 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 409.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

