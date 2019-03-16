Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 326.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,327,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,705,000 after buying an additional 10,202,577 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth $143,412,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $15,346,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1,195.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,916,000 after buying an additional 539,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 501.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after buying an additional 462,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Liberty Global PLC has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBTYA. BidaskClub cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, December 20th. HSBC set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

