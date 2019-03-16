Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $51.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

LSXMK stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. 918,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,459. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 12.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 224.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 27.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the third quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 288.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

