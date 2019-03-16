Liberum Capital Cuts Domino’s Pizza Group (DOM) Price Target to GBX 190

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its price target decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Liberum Capital currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 315.91 ($4.13).

Shares of DOM opened at GBX 230.80 ($3.02) on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 5.45 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $4.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

In related news, insider Simon Wallis sold 29,108 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98), for a total value of £66,366.24 ($86,719.25).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 1,192 stores in the six European markets.

