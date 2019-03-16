Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for SThree (STHR)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SThree (LON:STHR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

STHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities upgraded shares of SThree to a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SThree from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SThree presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 413 ($5.40).

SThree stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 294 ($3.84). The stock had a trading volume of 227,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,225. The company has a market capitalization of $371.51 million and a PE ratio of 11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. SThree has a 52 week low of GBX 245 ($3.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 393.50 ($5.14).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from SThree’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 3.56%. SThree’s payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

In other SThree news, insider Alex Smith sold 15,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total value of £43,500.24 ($56,840.77).

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides recruitment services for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics industries. It offers permanent, contract, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions for individuals and projects. The company offers its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Real, Huxley, Global Enterprise Partners, Hyden, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

