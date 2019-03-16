Life Storage Inc (LSI) Director David L. Rogers Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Director David L. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $961,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,534,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Life Storage stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.75. The stock had a trading volume of 671,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Life Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $102.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.46.

LSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

