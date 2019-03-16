LINA Price Reaches $0.0207 (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One LINA token can now be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, LINA has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. LINA has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $271.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LINA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00395801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025091 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.01699946 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00235642 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00002113 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004924 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,701,051 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network. The official website for LINA is lina.review.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.