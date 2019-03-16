Line (LN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Line (NYSE:LN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LN. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Line from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Line in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Line in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Line from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Line stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $34.95. 298,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,000. Line has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Line by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Line by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 286,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Line by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 86,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Line by 183.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

