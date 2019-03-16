Linker Coin Reaches Market Cap of $837,455.00 (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $837,455.00 and $0.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Linker Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linker Coin Token Profile

Linker Coin is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 tokens. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linker Coin is www.linkercoin.com/en. Linker Coin’s official message board is medium.com/linkercoin.

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

Linker Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

