Lisk (LSK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.14 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Lisk has a market cap of $176.69 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00037893 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00069674 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00062627 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00040999 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00095011 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00054586 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000740 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003751 BTC.

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 130,510,921 coins and its circulating supply is 115,395,791 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, CoinEgg, HitBTC, COSS, Upbit, YoBit, Coindeal, Bitbns, Huobi, ChaoEX, Cryptopia, BitBay, OKEx, Bittrex, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, Livecoin, Coinroom, Coinbe and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

