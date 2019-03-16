Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,409,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,542 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.67% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $69,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,602.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,565,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,969 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,535.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.61.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -705.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $4,463,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,242,095.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $12,736,400. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/live-nation-entertainment-inc-lyv-position-cut-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.